Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBD, IDXX, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 265,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.1% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 150,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 4,649 contracts, representing approximately 464,900 underlying shares or approximately 110.9% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 281,170 contracts, representing approximately 28.1 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 31,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, IDXX options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.