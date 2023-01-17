Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: W, RH, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total volume of 26,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 5,695 contracts, representing approximately 569,500 underlying shares or approximately 67% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 25,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
