Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VTRS, WFC, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), where a total volume of 40,964 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of VTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 17,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VTRS. Below is a chart showing VTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 68,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 26,155 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
