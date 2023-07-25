Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, ZS, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 31,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 15,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 5,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 596,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, ZS options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of IPD
NN market cap history
AATC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.