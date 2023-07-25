Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, ZS, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 31,940 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 15,275 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 5,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 596,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

