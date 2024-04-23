Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, CMA, URI

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) saw options trading volume of 9,278 contracts, representing approximately 927,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,400 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,600 contracts, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, CMA options, or URI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
