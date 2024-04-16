Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: USB, TTD, ISRG

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 14,646 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 1,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 6,528 contracts, representing approximately 652,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
