Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NEM, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 7,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 705,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 49,618 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 11,194 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

