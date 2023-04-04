Markets
URI

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NEM, EA

April 04, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 7,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 705,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 49,618 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,700 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 11,194 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, NEM options, or EA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding ORBC
 Institutional Holders of VTIP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

URI
NEM
EA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.