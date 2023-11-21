News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, LULU, DFS

November 21, 2023 — 03:56 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total volume of 10,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 1,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,100 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,276 contracts, representing approximately 827,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 11,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
