Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, LULU, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total volume of 10,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 1,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 198,100 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,276 contracts, representing approximately 827,600 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 11,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,200 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
