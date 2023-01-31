Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, APPN, IP

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 8,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 2,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 13,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URBN options, APPN options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

