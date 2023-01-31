Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URBN, APPN, IP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN), where a total of 8,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,200 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) options are showing a volume of 2,288 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 489,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 13,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URBN options, APPN options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

