Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNP, PWR, ABT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), where a total volume of 13,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.7% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 3,404 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 18,853 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,000 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

