Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, ANET, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 15,809 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 8,702 contracts, representing approximately 870,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 5,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 534,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
