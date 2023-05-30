Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CRM, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 20,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 182.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 78,571 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 154.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 98,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CRM options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
IN Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of WAVS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.