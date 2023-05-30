Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CRM, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 20,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 182.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 78,571 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 154.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 158.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 120.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 98,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CRM options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.