Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, QTWO, CLDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 44,507 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) saw options trading volume of 2,853 contracts, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 3,869 contracts, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,600 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
