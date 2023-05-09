News & Insights

Markets
UAL

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, QTWO, CLDX

May 09, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 44,507 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Q2 Holdings Inc (Symbol: QTWO) saw options trading volume of 2,853 contracts, representing approximately 285,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of QTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,200 underlying shares of QTWO. Below is a chart showing QTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) saw options trading volume of 3,869 contracts, representing approximately 386,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,600 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, QTWO options, or CLDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding WDR
 BIG market cap history
 ETFs Holding PATK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
QTWO
CLDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.