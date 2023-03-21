Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, EBAY, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 39,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) saw options trading volume of 29,410 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 803,300 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 715,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

