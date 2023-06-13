Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: U, IRM, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 108,977 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 17,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 11,832 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 115,386 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 22,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
