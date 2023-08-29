News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: U, AA, OLLI

August 29, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 42,407 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 24,457 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) saw options trading volume of 3,843 contracts, representing approximately 384,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 237,800 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

