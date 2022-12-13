Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TWLO, AMBA, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total of 22,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 3,958 contracts, representing approximately 395,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 21,710 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, AMBA options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.