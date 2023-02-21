Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TVTX, BW, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total volume of 8,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 809,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,900 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW) saw options trading volume of 2,040 contracts, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 26,793 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TVTX options, BW options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: INDT Options Chain
ETFs Holding ADS
Institutional Holders of HSY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.