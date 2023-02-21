Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TVTX, BW, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Travere Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TVTX), where a total volume of 8,091 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 809,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.9% of TVTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,900 underlying shares of TVTX. Below is a chart showing TVTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW) saw options trading volume of 2,040 contracts, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 26,793 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

