Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, SNOW, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 216.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 173.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 168,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 70,834 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 167.8% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 25,946 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 166.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

