Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, COF, URBN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.9 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 194.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 185.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 105.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 138,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) options are showing a volume of 34,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.5% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 15,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 14,189 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 128.8% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, COF options, or URBN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.