Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TSLA, APD, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 103.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 119.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 73,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) saw options trading volume of 6,556 contracts, representing approximately 655,600 underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 791,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,700 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 11,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, APD options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.