News & Insights

Markets
TROW

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TROW, APA, AMAT

July 11, 2023 — 01:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW), where a total volume of 7,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,900 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 28,248 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 30,102 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TROW options, APA options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 YTD Return
 Institutional Holders of MOBQ
 CTGO Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TROW
APA
AMAT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.