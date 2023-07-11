Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TROW, APA, AMAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW), where a total volume of 7,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of TROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,900 underlying shares of TROW. Below is a chart showing TROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

APA Corp (Symbol: APA) saw options trading volume of 28,248 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 30,102 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TROW options, APA options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.