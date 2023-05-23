Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TOL, IP, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), where a total volume of 6,297 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 629,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 14,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 575 contracts, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

