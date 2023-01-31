Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TMUS, PTON, CLF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), where a total of 45,522 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 7,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,700 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 99,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 23,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 84,056 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 53,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TMUS options, PTON options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
