Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TKR, ALNY, AVXL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), where a total volume of 2,876 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 287,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of TKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of TKR. Below is a chart showing TKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY) options are showing a volume of 3,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 352,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,100 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 5,595 contracts, representing approximately 559,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
