Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TGT, DE, GS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 25,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 2,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,147 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $402.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $402.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
