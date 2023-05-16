Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SYF, TXN, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 31,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 25,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 22,711 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 7,219 contracts, representing approximately 721,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SYF options, TXN options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DPK Split History
EWS Dividend History
SF Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.