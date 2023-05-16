Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SYF, TXN, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF), where a total volume of 31,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 25,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) saw options trading volume of 22,711 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 7,219 contracts, representing approximately 721,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,200 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

