STWD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STWD, UWMC, CWH

February 21, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total volume of 18,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,000 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 7,770 contracts, representing approximately 777,000 underlying shares or approximately 88.2% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 9,512 contracts, representing approximately 951,200 underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

