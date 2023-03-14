Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STWD, S, ATVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), where a total of 17,447 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,600 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S) options are showing a volume of 26,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 8,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,400 underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 25,914 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

