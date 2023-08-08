Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: STRL, NET, FCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL), where a total volume of 1,552 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 22,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 55,488 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 8,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

