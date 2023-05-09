Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPLK, MBI, TMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 9,392 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 939,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.3% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) saw options trading volume of 3,864 contracts, representing approximately 386,400 underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 465,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,100 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 2,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,600 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

