Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, FSLR, SNDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total volume of 6,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 698,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 32,100 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 128.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 8,698 contracts, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

