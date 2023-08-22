Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SPHR, FSLR, SNDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total volume of 6,984 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 698,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.6% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 32,100 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 128.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) saw options trading volume of 8,698 contracts, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 753,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, FSLR options, or SNDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FII Options Chain
Funds Holding VMRI
RGLD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.