Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SONO, AYI, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total volume of 7,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 775,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Acuity Brands Inc (Symbol: AYI) options are showing a volume of 2,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of AYI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of AYI. Below is a chart showing AYI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 22,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SONO options, AYI options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

