Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SNOW, GPRE, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 29,016 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 1,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 4,829 contracts, representing approximately 482,900 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 43,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 4,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

