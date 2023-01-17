Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, SPCE, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 5,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 55,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,554 contracts, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares or approximately 57% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

