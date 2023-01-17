Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMG, SPCE, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total volume of 5,411 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 55,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,400 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,554 contracts, representing approximately 755,400 underlying shares or approximately 57% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMG options, SPCE options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PTNQ
PWR Dividend Growth Rate
TKAT Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.