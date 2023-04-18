Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SMCI, ALLY, AN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI), where a total of 7,876 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 787,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 31,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 3,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,300 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SMCI options, ALLY options, or AN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
