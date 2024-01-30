Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, HAL, WBD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 71,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,800 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 39,118 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 80,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 42,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

