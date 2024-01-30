Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, HAL, WBD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 71,082 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.1% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 7,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,800 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 39,118 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 80,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 42,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLB options, HAL options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LSEA market cap history
BJDX shares outstanding history
USEP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.