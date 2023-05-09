Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIX, GDDY, RBLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX), where a total of 12,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,900 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) options are showing a volume of 5,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,500 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 43,433 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,700 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

