Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIG, ASO, FL

August 22, 2023 — 06:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total of 5,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 587,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,800 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 9,828 contracts, representing approximately 982,800 underlying shares or approximately 90.7% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 26,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

