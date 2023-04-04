Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SIBN, BAC, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SI-BONE Inc (Symbol: SIBN), where a total volume of 1,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 101,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of SIBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 237,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of SIBN. Below is a chart showing SIBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 409,244 contracts, representing approximately 40.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 34,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 22,093 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

