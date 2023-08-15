Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SEDG, COF, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG), where a total of 10,854 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 13,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 38,331 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

