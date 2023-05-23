Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, OXY, TMO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 80,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 6,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,400 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 57,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 12,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 7,922 contracts, representing approximately 792,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,200 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:
