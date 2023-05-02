Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SCHW, MS, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total volume of 126,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 7,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 706,300 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 33,255 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,300 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 5,134 contracts, representing approximately 513,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, MS options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
