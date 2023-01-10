Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBNY, ILMN, BIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), where a total volume of 10,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.9% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,700 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 8,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 868,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) saw options trading volume of 754 contracts, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of BIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,200 underlying shares of BIO. Below is a chart showing BIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

