Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SBNY, CWH, SAVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signature Bank (Symbol: SBNY), where a total of 14,803 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.3% of SBNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,400 underlying shares of SBNY. Below is a chart showing SBNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) options are showing a volume of 11,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 126.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,400 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) saw options trading volume of 15,333 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 121.3% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,100 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBNY options, CWH options, or SAVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

