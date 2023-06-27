Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAVA, RIOT, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total of 2,701 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 632,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 90,795 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 10,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 6,379 contracts, representing approximately 637,900 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
