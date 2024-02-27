News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, GOOGL, ALB

February 27, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 1,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 97,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 343,224 contracts, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 30,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SAM options, GOOGL options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
