Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, GOOGL, ALB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total of 1,011 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 97,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 99 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,900 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 343,224 contracts, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 30,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

