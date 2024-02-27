Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SAM, GOOGL, ALB

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 343,224 contracts, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares or approximately 102.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 18,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 30,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, GOOGL options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
