Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RTX, FFIV, IP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX), where a total volume of 236,590 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 586.8% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) options are showing a volume of 4,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 540,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 19,485 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.4% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 7,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,800 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
