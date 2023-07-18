Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, KIM, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), where a total of 1,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 301,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) saw options trading volume of 15,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of KIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,400 underlying shares of KIM. Below is a chart showing KIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,149 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
