News & Insights

Markets
RS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, KIM, ETSY

July 18, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS), where a total of 1,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 301,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) saw options trading volume of 15,223 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of KIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,400 underlying shares of KIM. Below is a chart showing KIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,149 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RS options, KIM options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Growth Stocks
 PSMT market cap history
 WKHS Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RS
KIM
ETSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.