Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ROKU, RETA, CPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 45,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 3,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 422,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 20,289 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 592,500 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
